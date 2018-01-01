What Lifestyle Are You?

What is CARE+?

Enjoy your phone worry-free with guaranteed protection, when you purchase a Utomic case with CARE+.

No matter what case you have, accidents may happen. We stand by our products and

that is why we will pay to have your screen fixed (up to $150).

What do you get with CARE+?

 iPhone Screen Replacement Costs

PHONE MODEL APPLE REPAIR COST COST WITH UTOMIC CARE+
iPhone X $279* $129
iPhone 8 Plus $169* $19
iPhone 8 $149* $0
iPhone 7 Plus $169* $19
iPhone 7 $149* $0
iPhone 6s Plus $169* $19
iPhone 6s $149* $0

If you already have phone insurance, you can apply Utomic Care+ to your deductible cost

https://support.apple.com/iphone/repair/screen-damage

