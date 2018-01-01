What Lifestyle Are You?
What is CARE+?
Enjoy your phone worry-free with guaranteed protection, when you purchase a Utomic case with CARE+.
No matter what case you have, accidents may happen. We stand by our products and
that is why we will pay to have your screen fixed (up to $150).
What do you get with CARE+?
iPhone Screen Replacement Costs
|PHONE MODEL
|APPLE REPAIR COST
|COST WITH UTOMIC CARE+
|iPhone X
|$279*
|$129
|iPhone 8 Plus
|$169*
|$19
|iPhone 8
|$149*
|$0
|iPhone 7 Plus
|$169*
|$19
|iPhone 7
|$149*
|$0
|iPhone 6s Plus
|$169*
|$19
|iPhone 6s
|$149*
|$0
If you already have phone insurance, you can apply Utomic Care+ to your deductible cost
